Sonu Sood cautions people against fake ad about his team providing loans

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday took to Twitter to caution netizens about a fake ad, which claimed that his team is providing loan services.

'Happy New Year' actor, who's been making headlines for his selfless gestures towards underprivileged population, students and frontline workers, shared a tweet by another user and wrote: 'सावधान '

"Big Fake @SonuSood and his team never provide any loans .. and they are never support in any loan Papers like Guaranteed too .. Be Alert," read the tweet.

The document attached to the post shows an approval letter by Sonu Sood Foundation for an 'instant loan'.

Check it out here: