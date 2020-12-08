Sonu Sood cautions people against fake ad about his team providing loans

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday took to Twitter to caution netizens about a fake ad, which claimed that his team is providing loan services.
'Happy New Year' actor, who's been making headlines for his selfless gestures towards underprivileged population, students and frontline workers, shared a tweet by another user and wrote: 'सावधान '
"Big Fake @SonuSood and his team never provide any loans .. and they are never support in any loan Papers like Guaranteed too .. Be Alert," read the tweet.
The document attached to the post shows an approval letter by Sonu Sood Foundation for an 'instant loan'.
Check it out here:
Reacting to the same, a user commented, "In good also they are making a scam. @SonuSood sir please give complaint to the government about this issue."
"This is big mistake our country if someone starts doing something good some people take advantage of that and start doing wrong," wrote another.
Recently, an IAS Academy in Andhra Pradesh had honoured Sonu Sood for his philanthropic gestures by naming a department after him.
Honouring his noble efforts and for extending a helping hand to those in need, Andhra Pradesh based Sarat Chandra IAS Academy, Sarat Chandra Degree College and Sarat Chandra Junior College named a department after him.
The Arts and Humanities department of the umbrella institution has been rechristened as the Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities.