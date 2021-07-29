Sonu Sood Birthday Special: Actor's journey from on-screen villain to real life hero

He started out by helping stranded migrant workers, at a time when most had shown their backs to them, by arranging food, buses, trains and chartered flights for them. He fed 45,000 migrants on the streets and arranged different modes of transport for them to go home to their families.

Sood even made his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, available to healthcare workers as a COVID-19 centre for treatment of nurses, doctors, paramedical staff and others affected. The actor also donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra police personnel as a tribute to their work.

Sood arranged buses for Idli vendors of Tamil Nadu to go back home.

He recently set up helplines and apps for migrant workers to find help and employment. He has been a guardian angel for many who sought his help online, during the second wave, for oxygen cylinders, medicines and hospital beds.