Sonu Sood Birthday Special: Actor's journey from on-screen villain to real life hero

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has earned himself the status of a real life hero for his various efforts to help people from all walks of life at a time when most were struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. From helping stranded migrant workers get home to offering his hotel in Juhu to healthcare workers, he has shown selfless humanitarian attempts in assisting the disadvantaged.
Sonu Sood celebrates his 48th birthday on Friday, July 30.
Sonu Sood has been actively involved in various kinds of relief work ever since the start of the pandemic. He has been at the forefront of the battle and has helped hundreds and thousands of people. His well-intentioned endeavour is specially notable because even among the wealthy and privileged, not many were ready to devote themselves to the cause and make a difference like he did.
He started out by helping stranded migrant workers, at a time when most had shown their backs to them, by arranging food, buses, trains and chartered flights for them. He fed 45,000 migrants on the streets and arranged different modes of transport for them to go home to their families.
Sood even made his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, available to healthcare workers as a COVID-19 centre for treatment of nurses, doctors, paramedical staff and others affected. The actor also donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra police personnel as a tribute to their work.
Sood arranged buses for Idli vendors of Tamil Nadu to go back home.
He recently set up helplines and apps for migrant workers to find help and employment. He has been a guardian angel for many who sought his help online, during the second wave, for oxygen cylinders, medicines and hospital beds.
His philanthropic efforts have been greatly appreciated by the general public. The actor's journey has been very revealing of his compassionate personality which has been recognised by the public.
He has won several accolades for his selfless work in these challenging times. In September 2020, Sood was chosen for the ‛SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award’ by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian works during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past few years, this onscreen villain has become a real life hero for thousands of people because of his kind and compassionate deeds.
When asked how he does the incredible work, Sood said in an interview, "It feels like God is somehow making things happen and we are just following orders."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)