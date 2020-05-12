Sonu Sood arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has arranged buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in the city amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor has sponsored the travel and meal kits for the migrants.

After receiving permission from the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments, a total of ten buses left from Thane, Maharashtra on Monday for Gulbarga, Karnataka.

The "Happy New Year" actor said he believes that in the current global crisis, "every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones" and hence, he sought permission from the state governments to help the migrants reach home.