Sonu Sood arranges oxygen cylinder for cricketer Suresh Raina's aunt in Meerut

Since last year, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Recently, the actor came to cricketer Suresh Raina’s aide after the latter sought oxygen for his aunt in Meerut, who was hospitalised due to COVID-19.

Suresh took to Twitter and wrote, "Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age - 65. Hospitalised with Sever lung infection. Covid + SPO2 without support 70. SPO2 with support 91. Kindly help with any leads. @myogiadityanath."

Raina’s message caught the attention of Sood, who wrote back, "Send me the details bhai. Will get it delivered."