Sonu Sood arranges oxygen cylinder for cricketer Suresh Raina's aunt in Meerut

Since last year, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Recently, the actor came to cricketer Suresh Raina’s aide after the latter sought oxygen for his aunt in Meerut, who was hospitalised due to COVID-19.
Suresh took to Twitter and wrote, "Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age - 65. Hospitalised with Sever lung infection. Covid + SPO2 without support 70. SPO2 with support 91. Kindly help with any leads. @myogiadityanath."
Raina’s message caught the attention of Sood, who wrote back, "Send me the details bhai. Will get it delivered."
In a subsequent tweet, the actor wrote that the oxygen cylinder would reach in 10 minutes.
Suresh thanked Sonu by commenting, “Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed.”
Sonu and his team recently saved the lives of 22 patients at a Bengaluru hospital, and also arranged for a critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad for necessary treatment.
On May 3, Sonu thanked Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas for backing his appeal for free education to children of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
"Thanks a ton Priyanka for your support. I promise we will make this happen," Sonu wrote to Priyanka.
The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities got infected within a span of a few weeks.
Sonu, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, was added to the list of Bollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19.
The 47-year-old actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab.
Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa.
Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.
