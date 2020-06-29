Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar deserve Bharat Ratna for their contribution during coronavirus crisis: Tweeple

Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar trended on Twitter as netizens demanded Bharat Ratna awards for the Bollywood actors - for their contribution during the coronavirus crisis in the country.

While several B-town celebrities made donations towards various initiatives and funds, Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar made headlines for their generous contributions.

As COVID-19 lockdown left thousands of migrant labourers stranded, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came to their rescue and arranged buses for them to reach their home states. From arranging buses for migrants and opening his Mumbai hotel for occupancy of healthcare workers to supplying PPE kits, the 'Simmba' actor has been at the forefront. He and his team also provided food and rehabilitation to 28,000 people living close to the coastal lines when Cyclone Nisarga made its way to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar had pledged a donation of Rs. 25 crores to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund for helping the country combat COVID-19. The 'Kesari' actor had also made a contribution of Rs. 3 crores to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist the making of personal protection equipment, masks, and rapid testing kits. He also contributed Rs. 2 crores to the foundation of Mumbai Police.

Netizens took to Twitter to hail the 'heroes' and trended hashtags demanding Bharat Ratna awards. A user wrote, "@akshaykumar and @sonusood helped from the bottom of heart.They deserve Bharat Ratna..."

"Both Are Real Hero From Punjab And both of them must get Bharat Ratna," wrote another user.

Here are a few tweets: