Sonu Nigam vs Bhushan Kumar - here's the story so far

The Sonu Nigam vs Bhushan Kumar feud has been making headline ever since the singer shared a viral video, where he threatened to expose the head honcho of T-series.

It all started when Sonu Nigam made a video and lashed out at the music industry for its ‘mafia-like’ attitude. After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the singer had claimed that there he won’t be surprised if more people – particularly aspiring singers – die by suicide in the near future. Saying that there is a ‘music mafia’ in Bollywood, Sonu added that the music mafia is ‘bigger than the film mafia. Nigam also alleged that there were a couple of record labels that make life difficult for aspiring singers by ‘abusing power.’