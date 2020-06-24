Sonu Nigam vs Bhushan Kumar - here's the story so far

The Sonu Nigam vs Bhushan Kumar feud has been making headline ever since the singer shared a viral video, where he threatened to expose the head honcho of T-series.
It all started when Sonu Nigam made a video and lashed out at the music industry for its ‘mafia-like’ attitude. After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the singer had claimed that there he won’t be surprised if more people – particularly aspiring singers – die by suicide in the near future. Saying that there is a ‘music mafia’ in Bollywood, Sonu added that the music mafia is ‘bigger than the film mafia. Nigam also alleged that there were a couple of record labels that make life difficult for aspiring singers by ‘abusing power.’
Two days after the video went viral, Sonu Nigam shared another video message on his social media and came down heavily on T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar.
In the video, the singer said in Hindi: "Bhushan Kumar, ab toh tera naam lena hi padega mujhe. Aur ab tu tu ke layak hai. Tune galat admi se panga le liya (Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And now, you deserve being addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person)."
The singer also made some shocking claims in the video and threatened to expose Bhushan Kumar. Sonu Nigam said, "Media ko pata hai mafia kis tarah function karta hai. Uska video mere paas padha hai. Ab agar tune mere se panga liya, toh woh video main apni YouTube channel mein dal dunga. Samjha? Mere mooh mat lagna (Media knows how the mafia functions. I still have that video with me. Now if you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel. So don't mess with me)."
After Sonu Nigam posted the video, #UnsubscribeTSeries trended on Twitter and netizens slammed the music label.
On Tuesday, T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla hit back at Sonu Nigam, saying 'T-Series ne aapko industry mein break diya'.
Slamming the singer, singer-actress Divya Khosla Kummar took to her Instagram story and wrote: "Today it’s all about who can run a good campaign.. I'm even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns.. #SonuNigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience.. God save our world."
"Sonu Nigam Ji T-Series ne aapko industry mein break diya,, apko aage badaya .. agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole.. Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai.. aapke pitaji ke khud maine itne videos direct kiye jiseke liye voh humesha itne shukar guzar rehte the (Sonu Nigam, T-series gave you your first break in the industry; helped you grow. If you had grudges against Bhushan then why didn't you speak out earlier? Why are you doing this for publicity today? I have myself directed so many videos of your father for which he will always be grateful to us). But some people are thankless #achasiladiyatunemerepyaarka," she added in another story.
Meanwhile, popular singers like Adnan Sami, Alisha Chinai and Monali Thakur backed Sonu Nigam's 'Music Mafia' charge. Adnan Sami took to Instagram to pen down a lengthy note about the alleged practice of power play and nepotism in the Indian Film and Music Industry. Commenting on the post, an unverified handle of singer Alisha Chinai called the industry a 'toxic place'. She even said that the work ethics and fair play are 'non existent' in the movie and music industry.
National award winning singer, Monali Thakur also spoke about the same and said that she does not like the atmosphere and ecosystem of the music industry. She said that she has alienated herself because she cares for her mental health.
