Sonu Nigam Vs Bhushan Kumar: Here is the story so far

It all started after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Singer Sonu Nigam made a video and claimed that he won’t be surprised if more people – particularly aspiring singers – die by suicide in the near future. He said that there is a ‘music mafia’ in Bollywood and added that the 'music mafia' is bigger than the film mafia. He also alleged that there were a couple of record labels that make life difficult for aspiring singers by ‘abusing power.’

On Monday, Nigam again uploaded a video and came down heavily Bhushan Kumar. "Bhushan Kumar, now I'll have to take your name. You've messed with the wrong person. You have forgotten the time when you used to come to my house and plead: 'brother, please do 'Deewana' album for me, introduce me to Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray, save me from Abu Salem," Nigam said in the video. He claimed that Kumar would come to him asking for help when Salem, 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case convict, threatened him. "Do you remember asking me to save you from Abu Salem when he was abusing you? I'm warning you to not engage with me at all," the singer said.

On Tuesday, Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram story to dismiss Nigam's claims, saying it was all about "who can run a good campaign" in the current climate. She wrote, "Today it’s all about who can run a good campaign.. I'm even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns.. #SonuNigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience.. God save our world."

"Sonu Nigam Ji T-Series ne aapko industry mein break diya,, apko aage badaya .. agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole.. Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai.. aapke pitaji ke khud maine itne videos direct kiye jiseke liye voh humesha itne shukar guzar rehte the (Sonu Nigam, T-series gave you your first break in the industry; helped you grow. If you had grudges against Bhushan then why didn't you speak out earlier? Why are you doing this for publicity today? I have myself directed so many videos of your father for which he will always be grateful to us). But some people are thankless #achasiladiyatunemerepyaarka," she added in another story.

Meanwhile, hours after Sonu Nigam named actress Marina Kuwar in a video attacking Kumar, she has posted on social media saying she is battling depression triggered off by "unwanted incidents".

"Adhuri kahaani par khamosh honton ka pehra hai, chot rooh ki hai isiliye dard zara gehra hai (silent lips guard my incomplete tale, the soul is wounded and the pain is deep) #life #stress #sadness #depression #pain," tweeted the actress in Hindi on Tuesday.

"When your life changes drastically due to some unwanted incidents happened in your life, that time you choose to go into depression. No one knows how badly these incidents effect your life. Sometimes we give up and we end up with our life! Feeling so depressed #Depression #Life #MarinaKuwar," she tweeted.

Sonu had said in his video: "Marina Kuwar yaad hai na? Woh kyon boli, woh kyon back out kiya yeh mujhe nahi pata. Media ko pata hai mafia kis tarah function karta hai. Uska video mere paas padha hai. Ab agar tune mere se panga liya, toh woh video main apni YouTube channel mein dal dunga. Samjha? Mere mooh mat lagna."