Sonu Nigam trolled for his 'masterstroke logic' connecting PM Modi's Janata Curfew with coronavirus

'Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai' singer Sonu Nigam is currently stuck in Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer, who recently faced backlash for his old tweets about Azaan, is once again being trolled for an old video. In the video, he shared a 'masterstroke' logic and connected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew with the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister called for a novel exercise called the 'Janta Curfew on March 22nd between 7 am and 9 pm. "Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi had said in his address to the nation.

"Coronavirus gets inactivated in 12 hours, Janata Curfew is being observed for 14 hours, this is clearly a masterstroke," Sonu Nigam is heard saying in the video that resurfaced on Twitter.

