Sonu Nigam trolled for his 'masterstroke logic' connecting PM Modi's Janata Curfew with coronavirus

'Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai' singer Sonu Nigam is currently stuck in Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer, who recently faced backlash for his old tweets about Azaan, is once again being trolled for an old video. In the video, he shared a 'masterstroke' logic and connected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew with the novel coronavirus.
Prime Minister called for a novel exercise called the 'Janta Curfew on March 22nd between 7 am and 9 pm. "Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi had said in his address to the nation.
"Coronavirus gets inactivated in 12 hours, Janata Curfew is being observed for 14 hours, this is clearly a masterstroke," Sonu Nigam is heard saying in the video that resurfaced on Twitter.
After the video went viral, netizens brutally trolled his 'senseless logic'. A user wrote, "I'm getting second hand embarassment watching this."
Another commented, "Plz tell Sonu Nigam to change his name. Bcoz Sonu Sood won our hearts."
Recently, Sonu Nigam faced backlash over his old Azaan tweets. In 2017, singer Sonu Nigam courted controversy when he posted a 2-minute video, presumably from his house, in which azaan can be heard, and called the forced religiousness in India as ‘gundagardi’.
He had tweeted: “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” He added, “And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or Gurudwara using electricity to wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then? Honest? True?. Gundagardi hai bus.”
Sonu, who is currently stuck in Dubai due to the coronavirus lockdown faced flak once again after many dug up the old tweet and unleashed their dissent on social media.