Sonu Nigam shuts down trolls who mocked him for donating blood without wearing a mask

Last week, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam donated blood and urged his fans to donate blood amid the second wave of COVID-19. He inaugurated the blood donation camp organised by Ameet Satam's Adarsh Foundation at Bharatmata Hall, Vidyanidhi campus in Juhu.

As pictures of Nigam surfaced on social media, scores of netizens mocked him for not wearing a mask while doing the deed.

Responding to those who slammed him, Sonu wrote, For the Einstiens here, let me answer you in the language you deserve. Saale gadhon, ullu ke patthon, one is not allowed to wear a mask while donating blood. Kitna giroge saale leftists?”

The 47-year-old singer posted a video on Instagram in which he talked about the importance of donating blood amid the testing times.

In the video, Nigam revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier. The 'Do Pal' singer also said that he has not taken the vaccine yet and has decided to donate blood. Urging people to donate the blood, Nigam stated that India might face a shortage of blood in the future.