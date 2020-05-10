Sonu Nigam shares major throwback video of singing ‘Mahabharat’ title song in 1989

Singer Sonu Nigam took to his YouTube channel and shared a major throwback video from 1989. The clip is from a stage performance during the Aadharshila Awards, held at Talkatora Indore Stadium, New Delhi, where he sang the title song from BR Chopra’s popular television show “Mahabharat”.
Sharing the video Sonu wrote, “One of the precious videos from the good old days. Here at Talkatora Indore (Indoor) Stadium, I was singing the Mahabharat song which I had mastered completely based on my memory, we did not have video streaming platforms like YouTube those days.”
The original title song was sung by singer Mahendra Kapoor. The music was composed by Raj Kamal.
Last month, Doordarshan announced the re-run of “Mahabharat”, and other classic shows amid the coronavirus lockdown, which gained popularity on social media as well.
BR Chopra's "Mahabharat" featured Nitish Bhardwaj as Krishna and Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana. The show ran originally from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.
Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, singer Sonu Nigam is currently self-isolating himself along with his family in Dubai.
"I was in the Himalayas till March 5th and then my Mumbai concert got postponed, so I decided to join my family in Dubai till March 17. I'll have to wait now till things we normal. Don't wanna be stuck in quarantine and burden the already burdened authorities," Sonu told Mid-Day.
He also shared about the precautions he has been taking in the wake of COVID-19.
"I would have loved to be with my father and sister but I guess I could potentially be dangerous to them due to my exposure to Dubai and Mumbai airports bit forgetting the aircraft itself.
"We are generally indoors. Nevaan's (Sonu's son) is studying in Dubai and his school is closed so we have ample time to do things indoors. Basically avoiding outdoors unless it's super necessary. Cleanliness and disconnect socially is being exercised by us too," Sonu added.
