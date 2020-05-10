Sonu Nigam shares major throwback video of singing ‘Mahabharat’ title song in 1989

Singer Sonu Nigam took to his YouTube channel and shared a major throwback video from 1989. The clip is from a stage performance during the Aadharshila Awards, held at Talkatora Indore Stadium, New Delhi, where he sang the title song from BR Chopra’s popular television show “Mahabharat”.

Sharing the video Sonu wrote, “One of the precious videos from the good old days. Here at Talkatora Indore (Indoor) Stadium, I was singing the Mahabharat song which I had mastered completely based on my memory, we did not have video streaming platforms like YouTube those days.”

The original title song was sung by singer Mahendra Kapoor. The music was composed by Raj Kamal.