Sonu Nigam says he sang 'Subhanallah' for Pritam but it was not kept in 'YJHD': 'I told him not to ask me to sing again'

Singer Sonu Nigam, who hasn’t crooned a song in a while, is marking his return to Bollywood this year with Aamir Khan's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

The music composition for the same has been done by Pritam, for whom Sonu had sung previously as well.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu recalled how he eventually agreed to do the song when his previous song for Pritam wasn’t kept in the film.

The singer had crooned ‘Subhanallah’ for 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' which was later given to singer Sreerama Chandra.

Recalling the incident, Sonu said, "I had sung ‘Subhanallah’ for Pritam and when it was not kept in the film; I simply told him ‘Do not ask me to sing again’! I think I had sung that song really well. But, that song was in Sreerama Chandra’s destiny, so he got it. It was okay with me."

Sonu said that he refuses to take part in a process where several singers record the same song, leaving it to the producers, stars and music directors to pick the ‘best’ one.

“I never have had an issue with any singer singing songs,” he said, “I never asked for the song, right? Did I say ‘Please, give me the song?’ Have I asked that ‘Please, call me or try me?’ No, because if people, who are my well-wishers, get to know that Sonu Nigam is a beggar. He acts like a king in front of everyone but actually he is a beggar."

One of the finest singers in the industry, Sonu, will be conferred with Padma Shri. The announcement for the same was made on January 25, ahead of Republic Day 2022 celebrations.

