e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai Police arrest one more student in 'Bulli Bai' app case: OfficialAustralia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19India reports 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths in last 24 hours; 2,135 total Omicron cases
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

Sonu Nigam reveals he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19

He also said that even after testing several times his COVID tests were positive but his symptoms are mild and he doesn't feel ill.
Asian News International
Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, on Tuesday, announced on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife, son and sister-in-law.

The popular singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a vlog in which he divulged the news. He captioned the post as, "#SonuLiveD | Vlog 141. I tested Covid +. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family! #covid_19 #newyear #2022 #vlog."

In the video, Sonu revealed that he is currently in Dubai with his family and that he was supposed to go to Bhubaneshwar for a show's shoot which he won't be doing now as he is in quarantine.

He also said that even after testing several times his COVID tests were positive but his symptoms are mild and he doesn't feel ill.

"We have to be careful, not scared as this time it's spreading a bit faster. I feel bad for theatre people, I feel bad for movie makers as all ours works have been affected in the past 2 years," said Sonu.

Earlier, actors like Prem Chopra, Delnaaz Irani, John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, and producer Ekta Kapoor also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'I don't know how to fill cheques': On 'KBC 13', Sonu Nigam says his earned money still goes to his... 'I don't know how to fill cheques': On 'KBC 13', Sonu Nigam says his earned money still goes to his...
Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Advertisement