Sonu Nigam donates blood, urges those eligible to do the same to avoid shortage amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday urged his fans and followers to donate blood amid the second and deadly wave of COVID-19.
Earlier today, he was spotted at Vidyanidhi campus in Juhu, where he had come to inaugurate a blood donation camp. He also donated blood.
In a video shared on his official Instagram account, Sonu revealed on Wednesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier. He also said that he has not taken the vaccine yet and has decided to donate blood.
He also urged everyone to come forward and donate blood as he believes that India might face a shortage of blood in the future.
"Non Vaccinated people, come and donate Blood, there's gonna be acute shortage in India soon," he wrote along with the video.
Have a look at the video here:
As the country battles second wave of coronavirus, and shoratge of oxygen and other medical facilities, Sonu has risen to the cause of providing mobile oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients.
The singer has chosen to procure 2021 portable oxygen canisters which can provide on-demand oxygen supply to the critical patient when hospital beds or oxygen concentrators are not available. These oxygen canisters will be installed in ambulances across the city.
He has urged people to stand together and support each other in the time of pandemic. "This is an extraordinary challenge and will require extraordinary efforts and commitment," he had said a few days back.
19 years golfer Krishiv KL Teckchandani has also joined Sonu's efforts by uniting the youth to ensure the portable oxygen canisters reach the struggling COVID-19 patients across Mumbai city.
Krishiv was recently in the news for donating his entire prize monies to the blue-collar in the golfing community. He had also donated blood at Cooper Hospital before the vaccination drive began for those between the age group of 18 to 44 years.
