Sonu Nigam donates blood, urges those eligible to do the same to avoid shortage amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday urged his fans and followers to donate blood amid the second and deadly wave of COVID-19.

Earlier today, he was spotted at Vidyanidhi campus in Juhu, where he had come to inaugurate a blood donation camp. He also donated blood.

In a video shared on his official Instagram account, Sonu revealed on Wednesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier. He also said that he has not taken the vaccine yet and has decided to donate blood.

He also urged everyone to come forward and donate blood as he believes that India might face a shortage of blood in the future.

"Non Vaccinated people, come and donate Blood, there's gonna be acute shortage in India soon," he wrote along with the video.

