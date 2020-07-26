Sonu Nigam admits he knew people 'connected to terrorism'

It all started when Sonu Nigam made a video and lashed out at the music industry for its ‘mafia-like’ attitude. After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the singer had claimed that there he won’t be surprised if more people – particularly aspiring singers – die by suicide in the near future. Saying that there is a ‘music mafia’ in Bollywood, Sonu added that the music mafia is ‘bigger than the film mafia. Nigam also alleged that there were a couple of record labels that make life difficult for aspiring singers by ‘abusing power.’

Sonu also claimed in his video that T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar came to him and requested him to save him from gangster Abu Salem.

"Tu bhul gaya woh time jab tu mere ghar pe aake… ‘bhai bhai meri album kar do. Bhai 'Deewana' kar do. Bhai, Smita Thackeray se milwa do, Bal Thackeray se milwa do. Abu Salem se bacha lo. Abu Salem galiyaan de raha hai'... yaad hai na? Yaad hai ki nahi yeh sab cheezein? Main tujhe keh raha hoon mere muh mat lagna ab tu bas. (Do you remember the time when you used to come to my home requesting me… ‘brother record an album for me. Brother, record Deewana for me. Brother, introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem. Abu Salem is abusing me'… do you remember? Don't mess with me, I am warning you)."

Defending her husband, Divya alleged that the singer was in a position to save him from Abu Salem, as they had links.

“I now want to ask you Sonu Nigam ji why Bhushan ji came to you for help on this matter. This matter needs to be investigated. Did Sonu Nigam have links with Abu Salem? He definitely did. That is why Bhushan requested him for help, and Sonu has admitted in his video that he requested him for help,” she said.