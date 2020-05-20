Sonic Boom in Bengaluru: Top Bollywood songs with the word 'Boom' in it that will lift your spirits

"We have 12 seismic monitoring centres in Karnataka but none have reported any seismic activity," Rajan told PTI. The Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said there was no damage reported anywhere. He said he too came to know from media of the sound heard from the Airport to Hebbagodi here. However, there were no calls to the police control room regarding any damage.

"We have also asked the Air Force Control Room to check if it was a jet or supersonic sound. Bengaluru police are awaiting confirmation from the Air Force," Rao said in a statement.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre also clarified that the activity reported in the state capital was not due to an earthquake.

In a tweet, it said the seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally happens during a mild tremor. The activity is purely a loud unknown noise, it added.