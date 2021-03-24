Soni Razdan tweets to Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, asks why the 16 to 40 age group isn't getting vaccine first

She tagged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray in her tweet.

This comes after Razdan demanded vaccination for all working actors last week.

Razdan took to Twitter and wrote, “So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet.”

“Oh and every actor isn’t a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can’t be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez,” she added in a subsequent tweet.

Not to mention, Soni’s daughter and actress Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor were also infected by the novel coronavirus sometime back.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said: "I urge all above the age of 45 to register and get themselves vaccinated from April 1. There are enough vaccines available and there should not be any concern on this."

So far, 4.84 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out for healthcare workers on January 16 and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific co-morbid conditions.