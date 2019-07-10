Soni Razdan reveals she smoked a lot while pregnant with Alia Bhatt

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday took a stroll down memory lane, recalling her 1993 film "Gumrah" and how she had no idea she was pregnant with Alia while shooting the film.</p><p>Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, "Gumrah" starred late Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.</p><p>"One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles...I was pregnant with Alia at the time and didn't know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked so many cigarettes," Soni tweeted .</p>.<p>She also reminsiced working with Sridevi. </p><p>"It was a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories," Soni added.</p>.Soni Razdan shares throwback image, fans compare her to Alia Bhatt \n.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>