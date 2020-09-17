Sonam slams Indian-American blogger for calling her husband Anand 'ugliest'; latter says account hacked

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to call out trolls on social media directing hate towards her or her family.
Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and slammed an Indian-American blogger Stuti Shah, who DM’d the actress “Women like you bring negativity into society. You are nothing without your father and now, not only India, the whole world has started to ignore actress like you. You are a product of nepotism. One more thing - you think your husband is hot ... but you should look once more like him, because he is the ugliest.”
In response to Stuti, Sonam wrote on her story, “This girl is an influencer in America and is saying the most vile things to me. Is this how people's minds really work? It's awful and painful to hear things like this. to carry so much hate in their hearts must really damage them. another reason they post this stuff I know is for attention and I'm unfortunately tagging her because I think by giving her something she wants may make her kinder for the day to someone else.”
Meanwhile, Stuti in her defence, shared that her account was hacked. “If you get any hate messages from my account. It’s not me. My account was hacked. And I had to go through a tedious process of going through so many changes to make it secure. It’s all good now. But I would never spread hate messages. Especially sending it to women,” she posted.
The exchange of messages comes a day after Sonam shared a “husband appreciation post” featuring her better half Anand Ahuja.
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)