Sonam slams Indian-American blogger for calling her husband Anand 'ugliest'; latter says account hacked

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to call out trolls on social media directing hate towards her or her family.

Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and slammed an Indian-American blogger Stuti Shah, who DM’d the actress “Women like you bring negativity into society. You are nothing without your father and now, not only India, the whole world has started to ignore actress like you. You are a product of nepotism. One more thing - you think your husband is hot ... but you should look once more like him, because he is the ugliest.”