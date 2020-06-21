Sonam Kapoor's Father's Day message on 'Karma' called out, Twitter slams 'casteist' statement

The 'outsider versus insider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death took an unexpected turn on Sunday after Sonam Kapoor said she acknowledges her privilege and that is her 'karma' to be born to her parents.
On the occasion of Father's Day, Kapoor tweeted, "Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud."
The actress took to Instagram and further wrote, "Karma is the biggest leveller. We are where we are because of our karmas and we are born and go through and what we go through because of our karmas."
"Everyone who is spouting hate its your karma. All of you are in my prayers. I thank god everyday from where I am and whom I'm born too. If you knew what Hindu philosophy and dharma is about you wouldn't be so foolish. You are just damaging your self and quality of life," she added.
Now, Kapoor's talk about 'karma' and 'Hindu philosophy' has irked Twitter users and many on the microblogging site called the actor 'casteist'. "Amazing. This woman is telling crores of Indians who were not born into the Kapoor family and are struggling in Bollywood or other industries, that it's because their fathers didn't work hard and that their own karma in past life was bad. Precisely how casteists argue," said a Twitter user.
"The Karma goddess is here. And we are a bunch of foolish people since we do not know Hindu philosophy and dharma. Ma'am, you have access to both hindu dharma and dharma productions because of your caste and class privilege. Please resonate with sound reason atleast," said another Twitter user.
The argument of Twitter users stem from the fact that according to Kaushitaki Upanishad or Chandogya Upanishad it is believed that a person with good karma (deeds) will be reborn in the 'higher caste', for eg., as a Brahmin, and a person of bad deeds, as a dog or a 'lower caste'.
Here are some Twitter reactions:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)