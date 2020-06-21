Sonam Kapoor's Father's Day message on 'Karma' called out, Twitter slams 'casteist' statement

Now, Kapoor's talk about 'karma' and 'Hindu philosophy' has irked Twitter users and many on the microblogging site called the actor 'casteist'. "Amazing. This woman is telling crores of Indians who were not born into the Kapoor family and are struggling in Bollywood or other industries, that it's because their fathers didn't work hard and that their own karma in past life was bad. Precisely how casteists argue," said a Twitter user.

"The Karma goddess is here. And we are a bunch of foolish people since we do not know Hindu philosophy and dharma. Ma'am, you have access to both hindu dharma and dharma productions because of your caste and class privilege. Please resonate with sound reason atleast," said another Twitter user.

The argument of Twitter users stem from the fact that according to Kaushitaki Upanishad or Chandogya Upanishad it is believed that a person with good karma (deeds) will be reborn in the 'higher caste', for eg., as a Brahmin, and a person of bad deeds, as a dog or a 'lower caste'.

Here are some Twitter reactions: