Sonam Kapoor welcomes 2021 with 'love of her life', reveals New Year plans

New Delhi: Penning down her plans for 2021, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor welcomed New Year on Friday with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Ready to take on 2021 with her husband whom she referred to as 'the love of my life', Sonam posted a loved-up picture on Instagram, which captures both of them canoodling each other.

"This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I'm only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life," she wrote.