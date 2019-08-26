Sonam Kapoor unveils the teaser of Abhishek Sharma's 'The Zoya Factor'

New Delhi (India): The official teaser of Abhishek Sharma's 'The Zoya Factor' starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role was released on Sunday.

The 41-second mystical teaser opens with Pankaj Dheer selling 'Zoya Kavach' a good luck charm.

The teaser resembles with one of those 'good luck emblem' selling spiritual advertisements. It showcases 'Zoya' as the first lucky charm of India whose luck has now been captured by the scientist.

A Hindu priest is also shown endorsing the 'Zoya Kavach' in the teaser. At the end of the teaser actor, Pankaj urges everyone to try out his luck.

The 'Aisha' actor is dressed in a blue and golden bordered sari, teamed with heavy jewellery and is engulfed in the 'Kavach' as a goddess.

"Mere successful hone ke peeche koi raaz nahi hai! Yeh toh bas Zoya Kavach ka jaadu hai. Aap bhi call karke book kijiye apna good luck! Trailer out on August 27. #TheZoyaFactor @dulQuer #AbhishekSharma" Sonam wrote while sharing the teaser.