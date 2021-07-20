Sonam Kapoor unveils first look of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's autobiography 'The Stranger In The Mirror'

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Tuesday said he is coming up with his autobiography, "The Stranger In The Mirror".

Published by Rupa Publications, the book will hit the stands across the country on July 27.

Ad maker-turned-director Mehra, known for helming movies like "Rang De Basanti", "Delhi-6", "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" and the recently released "Toofan", shared the announcement on his Instagram account. He has co-written the book with noted author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta.

"Here's the cover reveal of the book written by @officialreetagupta and yours truly, hope y'all enjoy my journey," the 58-year-old director wrote.