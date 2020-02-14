Sonam Kapoor shares her Eiffel Tower liplock moment with husband Anand Ahuja on Valentine’s Day

Continuing her hashtag saga of 'everyday phenomenal', there was no way Sonam Kapoor would miss out posting on Valentine’s Day. Sharing an adorable throwback smooch, she gave fans a sneak peek of an intimate moment she shared with husband Anand Ahuja.
The picture shows Sonam and Anand beside the romantic hotspot Eiffel Tower. She captioned the picture as, “Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture 😂! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions , I’ve never been happier my love.”
Anand also commented on the post by writing, "Scandalousssss. Magical, but scandalous!Love you @sonamkapoor"
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a typical Punjabi wedding in May 2018.
On the work front, for those who feel Sonam Kapoor may be slowing down to start a family, the answer is… not yet. The break will happen but not any time soon. Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, is all set to take centre stage with a new project. She will star as a blind girl in Sujoy Ghosh's next. Which is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film, Blind.
