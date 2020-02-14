Sonam Kapoor shares her Eiffel Tower liplock moment with husband Anand Ahuja on Valentine’s Day

Continuing her hashtag saga of 'everyday phenomenal', there was no way Sonam Kapoor would miss out posting on Valentine’s Day. Sharing an adorable throwback smooch, she gave fans a sneak peek of an intimate moment she shared with husband Anand Ahuja.

The picture shows Sonam and Anand beside the romantic hotspot Eiffel Tower. She captioned the picture as, “Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture 😂! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions , I’ve never been happier my love.”