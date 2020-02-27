Sonam Kapoor shares a mushy video of hubby Anand Ahuja receiving her at airport

For those who are living under a rock and haven't yet scrolled through actress Sonam Kapoor's Instagram profile, she has been creating quite a buzz with her unconventional yet stunning sartorial choices as she attends the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2020.

The Neerja actress has been seen putting together some eloquent, bold and exquisite outfits and accessories by big brands Max Mara, Erdem and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Recently, the actress returned to India, only to be surprised with the cutest thing ever! Her husband, Anand Ahuja, was there to receive her at the airport. Not only that, he also brought her a bunch of white blooms. Sonam Kapoor put up an Instagram story, wherein one can sense the excitement in her voice as she greets him. The caption of the story read, 'I love him'.