Sonam Kapoor sends wishes to brother Harshvardhan for commencing Abhinav Bindra's biopic, shares pic

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Sunday announced the beginning of ace shooter Abhinav Bindra's biopic with a picture of the Olympic Champion with her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor.

Kapoor shared a picture of all the men donning black attires. "This is going to be special - The Bindra biopic. All the best @anilskapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor @abhinav_bindra," Kapoor captioned the picture.