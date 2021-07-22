Sonam Kapoor pregnant? Actress quashes rumours with latest Instagram photo

After spending a few months in London, actor Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai. As the actress was photographed by the paparazzi around the city, many speculated that she’s pregnant.
However, Sonam quashed the rumours with her latest post on Instagram stories.
She wrote "Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period."
Meanwhile, Sonam recently unveiled the cover of writer-director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s autobiography 'The Stranger In The Mirror'.
Mehra has given the industry films like 'Rang De Basanti', 'Delhi 6', and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', including his latest release ‘Toofaan’ starring Farhan Akhtar.
Sonam and Rakeysh collaborated for the critically acclaimed film 'Delhi 6' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. The actor took to social media to share the book's first look and also shared a throwback picture with Rakeysh.
Sonam captioned the post, "#FIRSTLOOK. Mehra is a great mentor for any actor in the industry. To see his zeal and vision translate onto the screen is truly magical! He's now sharing his vision and journey with everyone through #TheStrangerInTheMirror. Here's the first look of @rakeyshommehra's autobiography. Releasing on 27th July, 2021."
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in ‘The Zoya Factor’, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.
She also did a cameo as herself in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller ‘AK Vs AK’ starring Anil and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Besides that, Sonam has completed shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Blind’. The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.
This is the first time that Sonam will be seen portraying a visually-impaired girl. The actress spent considerable time regularly with director Shome to understand the role, so it was easy to get into the skin of her character.
The film's cast also include seasoned actors like Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.
‘Blind’ is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Prince Nahar and Sachin Nahar of RV Motion, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)