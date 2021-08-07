Sonam Kapoor opens up on being 'bullied' by some men in Bollywood on sets of 'Aisha'

Rhea also talked about how 'Aisha' got a lot of hate at first, and it was only after many years that it was more accepted.

Rhea also revealed there were times when Sonam had to be the subject of ridicule for dressing up.

"There was a time when people laughed and mocked us after the film’s release. I remember this incident, where we were at a party, and an emerging director then, who is well established now looked at Sonam’s outfit and said, 'Where is Sonam Kapoor going in this outfit?'"

"What a lot of people don’t know about Aisha is that the film became more accepted and successful many years after its release. 'Gal Mithhi Mithhi Bol' was the only thing that was outright successful. The film made a little bit of money, but received a lot of hate initially. People thought we made this film simply because we could, but the release of the film forced us both to grow up a lot," Rhea added.

Directed by Rajshree Ojha, the film features an ensemble cast including Sonam, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Cyrus Sahukar, Amrita Puri, Anand Tiwari, Arunoday Singh and Lisa Haydon.

It is an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma with the same tone as the 1995 cult Hollywood film Clueless which is also an adaptation of Austen's novel.

The film released to mixed-to-positive critical reviews, eventually becoming a semi-hit at the box office.