Sonam Kapoor gives her own twist to #SareeTwitter challenge, shares before and after pictures

While social media has been its fair share of challenges this year, Saree has been the recent addition to the bandwagon. After Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of himself in a saree for the challenge from his upcoming film, Dream Girl, even Sonam Kapoor has given it her own twist.
Sonam Kapoor took to her twitter and shared a stunning picture of herself in a purple saree, with an off shoulder blouse flaunting her mangalsutra, however she also shared a childhood picture of herself in comparison. The actress looks just as adorable in the old picture with a saree draped around her dress.
The actress is currently in London which also lead to rumours of her moving to the city. But Sonam later slammed the publication for the reports as they were not true.
She will be seen next in Zoya Factor based on a book of the same name. The film follows a girl who turns out to be lucky for the Indian Cricket team during world cup. The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and also stars Dulquer Salmaan.