Sonam Kapoor gives her own twist to #SareeTwitter challenge, shares before and after pictures

While social media has been its fair share of challenges this year, Saree has been the recent addition to the bandwagon. After Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of himself in a saree for the challenge from his upcoming film, Dream Girl, even Sonam Kapoor has given it her own twist.

Sonam Kapoor took to her twitter and shared a stunning picture of herself in a purple saree, with an off shoulder blouse flaunting her mangalsutra, however she also shared a childhood picture of herself in comparison. The actress looks just as adorable in the old picture with a saree draped around her dress.