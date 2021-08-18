Sonam Kapoor gets emotional at sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, says ‘will always be connected by heart’

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, on Tuesday shared a series of beautiful pictures with her newly married sister Rhea Kapoor, from her wedding with Karan Boolani on Saturday, at father Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu.

Sonam took to her Instagram handle and shared the photo in which she donned a shimmery light-blue traditional outfit, while her sister Rhea wore a white ethnic saree by Anamika Khanna for the wedding. The 'PadMan' actor completed her look with a heavy mang-tika and matching earrings.

Along with the picture, Sonam penned a beautiful note for Rhea, she wrote, "Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you. @rheakapoor."

She also posted a picture alongside Karan and wrote, “You’ve always been family. Your friendship is even more important than your title of being my brother in-law. But I’m so ecstatic that you are! Love you @karanboolani.”

However, in another post with husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam can be seen getting teary-eyed as she witnessed the nuptials of her baby sister.

Rhea is the second of the three children of Anil and Sunita Kapoor including Sonam and Harshvardhan. She is also the niece of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

Rhea fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen in 'Blind'. She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix last year.

With ANI inputs

