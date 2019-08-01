Sonam Kapoor dons an ethereal bridal avatar again in this recent picture

Sonam Kapoor has turned bride again! Yes you heard it right. But this time it’s not her wedding. The Veere Di Wedding actress turned into an ethereal bride for the Bridal Asia Magazine’s August edition which says Vintage Affair.

Sonam is wearing pastel green and pink bridal lehenga with gorgeous gemstone jewellery. The outfit which Sonam is wearing is designed by Anamika Khanna and the jewellery is Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang. Sonam is giving all the inspiration for future ‘brides to be’.