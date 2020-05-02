Sonam Kapoor consoles Pooja Dhingra after patissier shuts popular SoBo cafe Le 15 due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has laid waste to many activities around the world and has proved costly for many businesses, thereby prompting them to shut down.

With that said, a popular cafe in Colaba, South Mumbai, Le 15 cafe was recently shut.

Pooja Dhingra, a famous pastry chef took to Instagram to reveal that she has chosen to shut down her cafe after 10 years of service.

"April was anything but easy. I’ve had to make some tough (and heartbreaking) decisions this past month. Thank you for giving our baby so much love," she wrote.

However, Bollywood diva, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja consoled her friend Dhingra following the shutdown of the cafe.

"I love you Pooj. Things are only going to get better from here I promise," Sonam wrote.