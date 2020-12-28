Sonam Kapoor commences shooting for crime thriller 'Blind' in Glasgow

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday kick-started the shooting for her crime-thriller 'Blind' in Glasgow, Scotland.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the commencement of the shoot. He also shared a picture of the clap, which showcased shot 1 to be shot in the day time.

The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.

The makers are planning a 2021 release for "Blind".