Sonam Kapoor commences shooting for crime thriller 'Blind' in Glasgow

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday kick-started the shooting for her crime-thriller 'Blind' in Glasgow, Scotland.
Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the commencement of the shoot. He also shared a picture of the clap, which showcased shot 1 to be shot in the day time.
The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.
The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.
The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.
The makers are planning a 2021 release for "Blind".
Sonam has played a girl next door in films such as "Saawariya", "Delhi-6", "Raanjhanaa", and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", and she is also known for her sense of high fashion in her public appearance.
She was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's 'AK vs AK' as herself.
The film shows Anurag Kashyap playing a director who kidnaps Sonam Kapoor, whose father is an actor (Anil Kapoor) desperately searching for his daughter. As the search is on, the director films the incidents on camera.
