Sonam Kapoor blocks Instagram user who asked how much she was paid for her Eid post

In an earlier interview, Sonam a fashion icon, had said that she never intends to dress up for others because her style statement is all about her individuality and self-expression.

"I realised I don't care and just did what I wanted to do, because of my upbringing. I did what I felt like doing. I think that's what girls and boys should be able to do. Nobody should be giving you permission. My style statement if there is one of me being a complete individual. I like being myself and expressing myself. I don't believe in dressing for others or dressing for someone's opinion, it's just for myself, my individuality, my self-expression," she told IANS.

The actress has played a girl next door in films such as "Delhi-6", "Raanjhanaa", and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", and she is also known for her sense of high fashion in her public appearance.

On work front, Sonam wrapped up shooting of the upcoming thriller, "Blind".

Sonam will be seen in the role of a blind person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Shome Makhija.

The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that released in 2011.