Sonam Kapoor and Ashoke Pandit lock horns over bursting firecrackers during 9 baje 9 minute

On Sunday, when India participated in 9 baje 9 minute exercise by lighting diyas and candles, Sonam Kapoor shared her dismay over those who burst firecrackers.
The 'Zoya Factor' actress wrote, "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused."
"There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight," she added in another tweet.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit quoted Sonam's tweet and wrote, "Sonam ji crackers are burst during celebrations & not only in Diwali?People are trying to be happy in these difficult times. They are at least not spreading d virus like #TabligiJamaat. I wish you would hve condemned this act of terrorism than blaming crackers”, to which, Sonam replied, "Ashokeji we are all lighting candles in solidarity. But to burst crackers is not what our honoured @PMOIndia asked us to do. You can tell me if I’m wrong."
"Social distancing is a must ashokeji. Also making sure there isn’t communal infighting. So that the government can concentrate on doing good like they are. I’m sure you agree. You’re a sensible man who believes in being good and kind. I’m sure you just lit a lamp for solidarity and hope and didn’t burst crackers in a celebration. You’re not that type of man", she added.
On Sunday evening, Bollywood stars joined the rest of India and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light candles, lamps, torches and cellphone torches for nine minutes at 9pm, as a gesture of thanks to the Corona Warriors and to fight the darkness of the COVID 19 pandemic.