Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are couple goals as they work out together at Maldives vacay

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are proving that a couple that trains together, remains together. The duo vacationing in Maldives, are celebrating Rhea Kapoor’s boo Karan Boolani’s birthday in Soneva Fushi.
While the lovebirds are having a gala time in Maldives, they’re still hitting the gym together. Sonam recently shared pictures and videos from her vacation, and in one video the couple is seen working out together.
Sonam captured a cute video of hubby working out shirtless in the gym.
Anand also shared a few pictures from the vcation. In one of them Sonam is sitting at her vanity. She looks effortlessly beautiful in a bathrobe.
Sonam also took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her sister’s long time boyfriend . Wishing him, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday karan.. the smartest and the most talented person I know! Hope you eat and swim in the sea to your hearts desire. We love you kboo , there’s no one like you!”
In an interview to a leading Bollywood channel, Sonam was asked if Rhea’s planning to tie the knot anytime soon. “Oh, no. When she does get married, I’ll be very happy to tell you. They’ve been dating for 10 years, they’ve not gotten married yet. When the happy news is there, it’ll all be announced. But, no, they are not getting married this year,” she replied.
