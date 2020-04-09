Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wishes 'behen' Swara Bhasker on her birthday, shares throwback pics from her wedding

Bollywood actress and activist Swara Bhasker ringed into her 32nd birthday on Thursday and her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja extended sweet wishes. The actress shared throwback pictures of the duo from her wedding and wished her 'behen'.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared two pictures, one from the Mehendi ceremony and the other from her wedding. The actors can be seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, the 'Zoya Factor' actress wrote, "Happiest Birthday Swaru! Your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can’t wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you behen.
Swara Bhasker is celebrating her birthday amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The 'Ranjhanaa' actress decided to try her hands at baking a chocolate cake and even documented the process on her Instagram story. Swara replaced sugar with dates to make a healthy cake that didn't turn out too well. However, her mother Ira Bhasker already had a sweet surprise planned and organised a cake with the help of Swara's house-help. Sharing the picture on her story she wrote, "Vikaesh baked me this gorgeous cake for my #lockdownbirthday Thanks B! Thanks Ma for planning it!"
On the work front, Swara will resume to the big screen with Sheer Qorma. The movie also features Divya Dutta and veteran actress Shabana Azmi in lead roles. The movie is a heart-rending narrative of the longing for love and acceptance, felt by queer children in their parental homes that plays out through delicate story-telling, told through characters of courageous queer women of colour.
