Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wishes 'behen' Swara Bhasker on her birthday, shares throwback pics from her wedding

Bollywood actress and activist Swara Bhasker ringed into her 32nd birthday on Thursday and her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja extended sweet wishes. The actress shared throwback pictures of the duo from her wedding and wished her 'behen'.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared two pictures, one from the Mehendi ceremony and the other from her wedding. The actors can be seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, the 'Zoya Factor' actress wrote, "Happiest Birthday Swaru! Your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can’t wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you behen.