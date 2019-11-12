Sonali Bendre pens heartfelt message on her wedding anniversary

She recalled her stint in hospital in New York. Since that time, the Bendre-Behls (Sonali Bendre's and Goldie Behl's family) have identified two periods - "B.C (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer)". The actor wrote that of late, her motto has been to move on and keep trying new things with detoxing and rejuvenating topping her list.

The 'Sarfarosh' actor goes on to add that earlier her husband would not have agreed for a road trip to Atmantan but now has changed.

"He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I'm turning the focus back on him", she wrote.

While concluding the heartfelt message she wrote, "P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine... thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness... literally!"