Sonali Bendre concerned about pollution caused by Ganesh Visarjan

"I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there's faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don't lose that essence.

"Once again, we've taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha and we'll also immerse the Lord in our home. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way."

Last year, Sonali shared that she was diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer". She underwent treatment in New York.