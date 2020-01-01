Sonakshi Sinha yet to sign up for Deepa Malik's biopic?

Is Sonakshi Sinha a part of Deepa Malik's biopic? While speculation has been rife in the last few months, the answer is still not clear.

The actress has been in talks with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to play role of an athlete Deepa Malik, who was the first woman to win a medal for India in the Paralympics. As per the latest buzz Sonakshi is yet to sign this film.

While the actor has 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', no other films have, at least officially, been lined up for 2020.

A source says, “The production team is still working on details of the film. Sonakshi has shown the interest in doing this film since it would be her first solo biopic, though 'Bhuj' is also a biographical drama, but it is a multi-starrer. Sonakshi will have to devote lot of time for preparation of this role but she has not yet signed it.”

When asked about it, she says, “It is still not confirmed, but I have a really interesting project, which I am looking forward to do this year. It is something that I have not done before and I am pretty thrilled about it, however I have been asked not to speak much about it, so I will have to wait for the makers to make an official announcement.”