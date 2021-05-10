Sonakshi Sinha takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; netizens ask 'how do actors get slots when whole Mumbai is trying?'

The actress' post comes at a time when citizens have been fuming due to unviability of slots as many are due for their first and even second dose of vaccine.

Mumbaikars took to the post's comments section to express frustration.

A user wrote: "Tum celebrity ko bhi lena padta hai kya online appointment co win pe?"

"How do actors get slots for vaccine and we normal people cant get slots for months ? How much do they pay extra for vaccine wanted to know that," commented another.

A netizen asked, "Haha and you got the slot when the whole of Mumbai is trying?"

"Number aa gaya lucky hai aap...ham log waiting list wale hai," read a comment.

India is battling a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the number of positive cases are rising every day.

According to a BMC report, a total of 1,76,505 people have been administered Covaxin doses in the city, including 1,20,167 who have received the first dose and 56,338 who have got the second dose as well.

Till Sunday evening, 27,00,431 people were vaccinated in Mumbai against COVID-19. These included 20,52,963 beneficiaries who have taken the first dose and 6,47,468 people who have received their second dose, the report said.

Currently, there are 175 active vaccination centres in Mumbai, included 81 run by the BMC, 20 by the state government and 74 private facilities. P