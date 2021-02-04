Sonakshi Sinha supports Greta Thunberg and Rihanna, says 'voices raised are about violation of human rights'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar's co-star of many films, is among the celebrities to support of pop icon Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg's tweets on the on-going farmers' protest in India.

The actress, in her Instagram stories, shared quotes from Instagram page - storysellers comics, which said the voices raised by the international personalities are "about the violation of human rights, suppression of free internet and expression, state propaganda, hate speech, and abuse of power."

One of the stories on Sinha's Instagram also dismissed the argument that it was India's internal matter, saying, "these are not alien species but fellow humans who are speaking up for the rights of other humans."

Check out the post here: