Sonakshi Sinha slams Vivek Agnihotri for 'spreading fake news' amid coronavirus crisis

'Dabangg 3' actress Sonakshi Sinha lashed out at 'The Tashkent Files' director Vivek Agnihotri for 'spreading fake news', amid coronavirus crisis. Tagging the Mumbai Police, she wrote, "what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this?"
Director Vivek Agnihotri had shared a picture of actress Sonakshi Sinha arriving at a film set and questioned, "Who shoots in such times?" Soon after Sonakshi came across the tweet, she hit back at him and tweeted, "Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME."
The actress in another tweet added, "U haven’t tagged who ur taking a dig at,nor did u mention source of the picture.Nor hv u replied or clarified to anyone attacking me after ur statement.Rule no.1 of taking a dig - dont post someone else's picture 2 take a dig at someone else,be specific.Thank u & goodbye."
Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, "Sonakshi taking this guy out like a queen."
Another commented, "It was a dig at you...Now after he get caught red handed...He is just blabbering."
Check out the reactions here:
Sonakshi Sinha then wished her fans and wrote, "Chalo aaj ke liye kaafi entertainment ho gaya, heres wishing everyone a very happy Baisakhi (from home)!"
On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'. Her 2019 filmography also included 'Khandaani Shafakhana', 'Kalank' and 'Mission Mangal'.
Sonakshi will be next seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', an action-war film. The movie reunites with her Action Jackson co-star Ajay Devgn.
