Sonakshi Sinha slams Vivek Agnihotri for 'spreading fake news' amid coronavirus crisis

'Dabangg 3' actress Sonakshi Sinha lashed out at 'The Tashkent Files' director Vivek Agnihotri for 'spreading fake news', amid coronavirus crisis. Tagging the Mumbai Police, she wrote, "what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this?"

Director Vivek Agnihotri had shared a picture of actress Sonakshi Sinha arriving at a film set and questioned, "Who shoots in such times?" Soon after Sonakshi came across the tweet, she hit back at him and tweeted, "Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME."