Sonakshi Sinha says,'COVID-19 pandemic made us realise not to take things for granted'

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha is missing friends and going to work, but doesn't mind sitting at her home in lockdown if "it means that we can stop the spread of the virus".

The actress feels fortunate to be at home with her loved ones during the pandemic, and says that the crisis has made everyone realise not to take things for granted.

"I miss my friends but that's really not even an issue if you put things in perspective. I'm okay with the lockdown if it means that we can stop the spread of the virus. It made everyone realise not to take things for granted," Sonakshi told IANS while talking about how she is coping up with the lockdown.

Asked about the most challenging thing she had to do during the lockdown, Sonakshi said: "Nothing. I am fortunate to be at home with my loved ones.

When you look around and see people who are away from their homes, families, not being able to feed themselves...those are the challenges. My heart goes out to them and all I want to do is help."