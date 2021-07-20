Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem's horror-comedy 'Kakuda' goes on floors

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala on Tuesday announced his upcoming home production film "Kakuda", starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

The horror-comedy started filming from Tuesday and will be shot in various parts of Gujarat, according to a press release issued by the makers.

The movie will mark the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, known for critically-acclaimed Marathi films "Classmates", "Mauli" and "Faster Fene".

"Kakuda" explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time and how three people are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.