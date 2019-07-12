Sonakshi Sinha reveals why she signed 'Khandaani Shafakhana'

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of "Khandaani Shafakhana", says she decided to do this film because it's a relevant subject and did not want anyone to shy away from talking about sex.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, "Khandaani Shafakhana" depicts the journey of a young girl who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic in Punjab.

"I decided to do this film because it's a very relevant and important subject that should be discussed. I don't want anyone, woman or man, to shy away from talking about this topic. I hope my doing this film, will give them the courage to talk about sexual issues openly. I am sure this movie will get people thinking... and talking. 'Baat toh karo'," Sonakshi said in a statement.

The film's director Shilpi Dasgupta feels that much of the problems related to sex can easily be resolved if we just talk about them.