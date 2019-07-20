Sonakshi Sinha opens up about dating within industry says, My parents want me to date 'susheel ladka'

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha's parents want her to date a "susheel ladka", and she says it is hard to find someone like that in Bollywood.

Asked for her views of dating someone in the industry, Sonakshi said: "My parents want me to date a 'susheel ladka' and no one from the Bollywood film industry is like that."

Sonakshi, daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, went on to reveal that she was in a relationship with someone from the industry.

"I have dated a celebrity and the world doesn't know," she said, without divulging details about her romantic liaison.

"If my boyfriend cheats on me, he won't live to see the next day," she added.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Sonakshi's upcoming film "Khandaani Shafakhana" depicts the story of a young girl who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic in Punjab. The film is slated for release on August 2.

Talking about working with Shilpi, the actress said: "Women directors come with a kind of sensibility and sensitivity that male directors do not have."

The actress opened up on an episode of show "By Invite Only".