Sonakshi Sinha issues an apology for derogatory statement on Valmiki Samaj

Sonakshi Sinha was recently accused of using derogatory terms against the Valmiki Samaj in one of her interviews and it did not go well with them. So much so, that a group of protestors went ahead to burn an effigy of Sonakshi Sinha in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The protestors went ahead to request the officials to file a case against Sonakshi Sinha for her comments.

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter last night to issue an apology for the same and said, “With reference to an interview I did with Siddharth Kanan on 23rd july, 2019, I place on record that I have tremendous regard and respect for the Valmiki Samaj and all their valuable contributions to our society and country. If any person or community has been hurt by the usage of any word by me, despite it being unintentional and un-derogatory to anyone, I humbly apologise for the same.”