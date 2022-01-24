e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha gives a 'Dabangg' reply to netizen who asked when will she get married

Actor Sonakshi Sinha knows how to 'khamosh' marriage questions with her witty responses.
ANI
Instagram

Instagram

Advertisement

The wedding season is tough for all the singles out there who are constantly being asked the "when will you get married" question, especially for the Bollywood actors under the spotlight.

However, actor Sonakshi Sinha knows how to 'khamosh' these questions with her witty responses.

In her recent 'Ask me a question' session on Instagram, a social media user wrote, "Mam everyone is getting married when will u get married?" To this she replied with a sarcastic expression, stating, "Everyone is also getting COVID? Should I get that too??"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in another Instagram Story, she shared that her weekend plans included watching all Marvel movies chronologically.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi and 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh.

ALSO READ

Sexy Sonakshi Sinha channels her inner mermaid as she shares a gorgeous pool picture Sexy Sonakshi Sinha channels her inner mermaid as she shares a gorgeous pool picture

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 01:12 PM IST
Advertisement