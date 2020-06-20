Sonakshi Sinha deactivates Twitter account to 'stay away from negativity'

Amid all the chaos in the entertainment industry over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actress Sonakshi Sinha has deactivated her Twitter account in a bid to 'stay away from negativity'.

Before deactivating her account, her last tweet read: "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out."

Sinha shared a screenshot of her last tweet on Instagram, and wrote: "Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter."