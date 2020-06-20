Sonakshi Sinha deactivates Twitter account to 'stay away from negativity'

Amid all the chaos in the entertainment industry over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actress Sonakshi Sinha has deactivated her Twitter account in a bid to 'stay away from negativity'.
Before deactivating her account, her last tweet read: "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out."
Sinha shared a screenshot of her last tweet on Instagram, and wrote: "Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter."
Ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sinha and other 'nepo kids' have become the target for trolls who are blaming such actors for occupying the industry, leaving no space for the talented actors who don't belong to 'star families'.
Commenting on the same, Sinha had earlier said, "The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity... PLEASE just stop."
"Your spewing negativity, hate, and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really."
