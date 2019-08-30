Sonakshi Sinha clicks a candid Salman Khan on the sets of 'Dabangg 3' in Rajasthan

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan are in Rajasthan shooting for the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. The movie is clearly one of the most awaited ones since Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey became a household name soon after the first film released. Ever since its announcement, Dabangg 3 has been in the news for all the right reasons and the fans are elated to see Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha recreate the magic of Chulbul and Rajjo yet again.

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram story to share a candid image of Salman Khan from behind the scenes of the shoot and has yet again managed to drive the fans crazy. The wait for Dabangg 3 gets more and more difficult every time the star cast posts a picture or a video from the sets. Take a look at the picture Sonakshi posted.